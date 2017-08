July 18 (Reuters) - Sinoer Men's Wear Co Ltd

* Says Guangzhou-based tourism firm offers a takeover bid for 110.5 million shares (34.5 percent stake) of the co's stock, at the price of 21.33 yuan per share

* Says the offering period from June 28 to July 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eBYmkm

