Feb 8 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd:

* SEES ‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR YEAR​

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OVER 190 PCT FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO NON-RECURRING GAIN ON BARGAIN PURCHASE FOR ACQUISITION OF HOTEL ASSETS