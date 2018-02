Feb 1 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :

* GOT APPROVALS FROM GUANGDONG BUREAU OF CHINA BANKING REGULATORY COMMISSION & PEOPLE‘S BANK OF CHINA FOR BOND ISSUE​

* WILL ISSUE TIER-TWO CAPITAL BONDS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO RMB10 BILLION​

* NET PROCEEDS FROM BONDS ISSUANCE TO BE USED TO REPLENISH BANK'S CAPITAL BASE