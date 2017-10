Oct 29 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 941.8 million yuan ($141.63 million) convertible bonds

* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan in research and development centre in Chengdu

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zPjmhx; bit.ly/2lpnrqF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6498 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)