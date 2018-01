Jan 22 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BOOST LEASING FIRM‘S CAPITAL BY 2.1 BILLION YUAN ($328.08 million)

* SAYS UNIT PLANS ASSET-BACKED SCHEME FOR UP TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2F15HGW; bit.ly/2mYZqEa Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4009 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)