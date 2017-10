Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd

* Says it will respectively acquire 53.4 percent stake in Beijing-based pharmaceutical tech firm and Guangdong-based Pharmaceutical tech firm, for 266 million yuan in total, and raise voting power to 58.2 percent in two firms from 4.9 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jXPdTj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)