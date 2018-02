BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares Says Transferred Recordkeeping And Custodial Services To Newport Group

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Guaranty Bancshares Inc:

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES SAYS TRANSFERRED RECORDKEEPING AND CUSTODIAL SERVICES FOR CO TO NEWPORT GROUP INC EFFECTIVE JAN 2 - SEC FILING

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES - DUE TO TRANSFER, PARTICIPANTS ARE TEMPORARILY UNABLE TO MAKE A WITHDRAWAL, OBTAIN A DISTRIBUTION, AMONG OTHERS

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES - BLACKOUT PERIOD FOR PLAN BEGAN AT 3:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON DEC 20, 2017, WAS ORIGINALLY EXPECTED TO END NO LATER THAN FEB 2

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES - ON FEB 6, CO DELIVERED NOTICE TO DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS INFORMING ABOUT BLACKOUT PERIOD BEING EXTENDED TO FEB 12

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES - BLACKOUT PERIOD EXTENDED FOR SUFFICIENT TIME TO CORRECT OPERATIONAL ERRORS RELATED TO RECORDKEEPING, CUSTODIAL SERVICES TRANSFER