Jan 29 (Reuters) - Guaranty Bancshares Inc:

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. TO ACQUIRE WESTBOUND BANK

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC - TO ISSUE 900,000 SHARES AND PAY CASH OF $6.4 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS AND OPTION HOLDERS OF WESTBOUND,

* GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC - ‍BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES HAVE APPROVED AGREEMENT AND PROPOSED DEAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: