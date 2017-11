BRIEF-Guardian Capital Group acquires majority interest in independent US asset manager Alta Capital

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Guardian Capital Group Ltd

* Guardian Capital Group acquires majority interest in independent US asset manager Alta Capital Management, LLC

* Guardian Capital Group Ltd - ‍under agreement, guardian will acquire 70% of Alta Capital Management LLC​

* Guardian Capital - ‍consideration to be paid on deal closing is $45 million , with additional contingent amounts of up to $10 million payable over 4 years from closing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)