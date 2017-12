Dec 7 (Reuters) - GUBERNIJA:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VITAS TOMKUS AND RESPUBLIKOS SPAUSTUVE SIGNED SHARES PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH AB MV GROUP PRODUCTION

* SAYS AGREEMENT IS FOR A 39 PERCENT SALE OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES Source text : bit.ly/2ktjNf5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)