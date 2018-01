BRIEF-Guerbet Announces Acquisition Of Accurate Medical Therapeutics

Jan 8 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ACCURATE MEDICAL THERAPEUTICS

* TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ACCURATE‘S SHARES WITH AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF € 19.5 MILLION AND ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS SPREAD OVER SEVERAL YEARS

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE ACQUISITION MAY NOT EXCEED 57 MILLION EUROS

* OPERATION IS EXPECTED TO START GENERATING REVENUE AT THE END OF 2018 AND TO BE ACCRETIVE AS OF THE 4TH QUARTER OF 2019

* ACCURATE WILL RETAIN ITS STRUCTURE IN ISRAEL AND CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ITS CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, ERAN MILLER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)