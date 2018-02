Feb 15 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* REG-GUERBET : 2017 REVENUE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES: €812.4 MILLION; +4.7%

* IS ALSO ANNOUNCING ACQUISITION OF ACCURATE MEDICAL THERAPEUTICS

* GROUP'S TARGETS FOR 2017 REMAIN UNCHANGED WITH EBITDA EXPECTED TO OUTPACE REVENUE GROWTH RATE.