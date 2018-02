Feb 20 (Reuters) - Guess Inc:

* ‍GUESS CO-FOUNDER RELINQUISHES DUTIES DURING INVESTIGATION​

* GUESS INC - BOARD FORMED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE COMPRISED OF TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO OVERSEE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION

* GUESS INC - ‍PAUL MARCIANO “HAS DENIED ALLEGATIONS​”

* GUESS INC - ONGOING INVESTIGATION RELATES TO ALLEGATIONS OF “IMPROPER CONDUCT” BY COMPANY‘S CO-FOUNDER, PAUL MARCIANO

* GUESS INC -‍BOARD, PAUL MARCIANO AGREED, MARCIANO WILL RELINQUISH DAY TO DAY RESPONSIBILITIES AT CO, ON UNPAID BASIS, PENDING COMPLETION OF INVESTIGATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: