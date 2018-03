BRIEF-Guidewire Software Q2 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.59

March 6 (Reuters) - Guidewire Software Inc:

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 42 PERCENT TO $163.8 MILLION

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* SEES ‍ Q3 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.51 - $0.46​

* SEES ‍Q3 REVENUE $135.0 MILLION - $139.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98 - $1.04​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 - $0.51​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MILLION - $650.0 MILLION ​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19, REVENUE VIEW $154.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $154.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88, REVENUE VIEW $638.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: