Nov 14(Reuters) - Guiyang Longmaster Information & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take out a loan of 800 million yuan from a Guiyang-based branch of AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT BANK OF CHINA, with a term of 10 years

* Proceeds to be used to enrich capital

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MBoHoM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)