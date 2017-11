Nov 6(Reuters) - Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Co Ltd

* Says it completed acquisition of 47 percent, 100 percent and 80 percent stake in three automotive components companies respectively

* Says it holds 85 percent stake, 100 percent stake and 80 percent stake in the three automotive components companies respectively after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2mkMED

