BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q3 loss per share $0.21
October 26, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q3 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $49.9 million versus $65.4 million

* Gulf island fabrication inc - ‍company had revenue backlog of $251.7 million and labor backlog of approximately 1.6 million labor hours at September 30, 2017​

* Gulf island fabrication-on initial assessment of damages from hurricane Harvey, insurance coverage, believe no basis to record net loss at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
