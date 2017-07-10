FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Gulf Resources temporarily suspends production at Sichuan Province well
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gulf Resources temporarily suspends production at Sichuan Province well

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf resources announces temporary suspension of production at its first natural gas well in sichuan province

* Gulf resources inc - ‍in initial stages of production, content of natural gas did not meet expected quality standards​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍gulf resources continues to be optimistic about both its core business and opportunities in sichuan province​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍at present time, gulf expects to report strong results in bromine and improved results in chemicals for q2 of 2017​

* Gulf resources- ‍overall, excluding potential extraordinary items, currency exchange problem, expects to report sales in q2 2017 increased over previous year​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍also expects to report that earnings and earnings per share increased by double digits in q2 2017​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍believes suspension will not change intermediate to long-term opportunities for natural gas production in sichuan province​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.