Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - ENTERED INTO AN ELEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH ELEVENTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.2 BILLION, & GULFPORT SET ELECTED COMMITMENT AT $1.0 BILLION​‍​