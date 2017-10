Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp says ‍on October 4, 2017 entered into a tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia - SEC filing​

* Gulfport Energy Corp - ‍amendment increases permitted amount of unsecured indebtedness to $2.1 billion​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xjdtaX] Further company coverage: