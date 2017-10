Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp:

* GULFSTREAM EXCEEDS G500 AND G600 PLANNED PERFORMANCE

* ‍GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP - G600‘S ANTICIPATED CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE ENTRY ARE SLATED FOR 2018​

* GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE - G500 CERTIFICATION INCLUDES ADDITIONAL TESTING AND IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: