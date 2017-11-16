FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gunvor secures $1.39 bln Revolving Credit Facility
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Gunvor secures $1.39 bln Revolving Credit Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group Ltd

* Gunvor secures US $1.39 billion Revolving Credit Facility

* Gunvor Group Ltd - ‍signed a US $1.39 billion revolving credit facility in favour of Gunvor International B.V. And Gunvor SA​

* Gunvor Group - ‍revolving Credit Facility, launched at $1 billion, was substantially over-subscribed, drawing in US $1.81 billion​

* Gunvor - Facility will replace maturing Tranche A of borrowers’ US $1.67 billion RCF dated 17 Nov 2016 and Tranche B of $1.36 billion RCF dated 23 Nov 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.