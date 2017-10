Sept 28 (Reuters) - Guocoland Ltd:

* Unit entered into joint venture and shareholders’ agreements with Guocoland Assets Pte. Ltd

* ‍Entering into jvsa not expected to have any material effect on eps of company for current financial year ending 30 June 2018​

* Co’s interest in GLL prosper and GLL thrive reduced from 100% to 70%

* GLL prosper and GLL thrive increased share capital from s$1.00 to s$10.00 by issuance of 9 new shares