Oct 18 (Reuters) - Guosheng Financial Holding Inc

* Says unit Wa Sung Investment has sold 232,201 shares in Qudian at $24 per share for $5.57 million

* Says unit Wa Sung Investment plans to sell up to 696,603 shares in Qudian’s IPO over-allotment

* Says sale of Qudian’s shares to boost company’s investment gain this year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2x5vGJR

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)