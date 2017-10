Oct 23 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* ‍NET SALES OF CHF 268.8 MILLION FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* FOR FY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH

* FY ‍OPER PROFIT MARGIN EXPECTED TO REACH UPPER END OF GUIDED RANGE OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT OF NET SALES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)