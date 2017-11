Oct 31 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - Reports production of 41,000 ounces for Q3 2017 generating US$50m in revenues at a cash cost of US$595/oz

* ‍Expects full year production for 2017 to come in at low end of guidance of 160,000 - 180,000 ounces​

* Reports qtrly earnings per share $‍0.04​

* Sees FY2017 all-in sustaining costs ‍$775/ounce to $825/ounce ​