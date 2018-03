March 1 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc:

* ‍LAUNCH OF GENERAL SYNDICATION FOR DEBT FINANCING PACKAGE SUPPORTING ITS INTENDED ACQUISITION OF LADBROKES CORAL​

* ‍FINANCING CONSISTS OF £1,400 MILLION EQUIVALENT FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN B AND A £550 MILLION MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO SATISFY CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO LADBROKES CORAL SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: