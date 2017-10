Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc:

* ‍Q3 GROUP DAILY NGR UP 10% (+13% CONSTANT CURRENCY)​

* Q3 ‍SPORTS BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 11% (+14% CONSTANT CURRENCY)​

* ‍Q3 GAMES BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 15% (+17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)​

* ‍WITHIN SPORTS BRANDS, GROSS WIN MARGIN FOR Q3 WAS 11.2%​

* ‍"GROUP HAS ALSO ENJOYED A STRONG START TO Q4, ALBEIT IT IS JUST OVER A WEEK INTO PERIOD"​