Feb 27 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) FOR CANNABIDIOL FOR THE TREATMENT OF TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - SUBJECT TO POSITIVE RESULTS, GW EXPECTS TO SUBMIT REGULATORY APPLICATIONS IN 2019 FOR EPIDIOLEX IN TS IN BOTH U.S. AND EUROPE