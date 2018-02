Jan 31 (Reuters) - GWS PRODUCTION AB:

* REG-GWS PRODUCTION AB: MAJOR INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISOR EXPANDS THE AGREEMENT WITH GWS

* AGREEMENT IS INITIALLY EXTENDED FOR AT LEAST TWO-YEAR PERIOD AND IT HAS TOTAL ORDER VALUE OF 264 000 EUROS OVER TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)