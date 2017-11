Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gws Production Ab:

* REG-GWS PRODUCTION AB: HUMLE SMÅBOLAGSFOND INVESTS SEK 5.2 MILLION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN GWS PRODUCTION

* ‍TO ISSUE 1,580,000 NEW SHARES IN GWS TO HUMLE SMÅBOLAGSFOND AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 3.29 PER SHARE.​

* ‍THROUGH INVESTMENT, GWS RAISES APPROXIMATELY SEK 5.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE EXPENSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)