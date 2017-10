BRIEF-GXP German Properties acquires two additional office assets, resolves capital increase

Sept 20 (Reuters) - GXP GERMAN PROPERTIES AG:

* ACQUIRES TWO ADDITIONAL OFFICE ASSETS AND RESOLVES NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍INCREASED GUIDANCE FOR NAV PER SHARE FROM EUR 5.79 TO AT LEAST EUR 6.05 PER SHARE AND FFO I TO EUR 4.7 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF TWO OFFICE PROPERTIES WITH APPROX. 17,200 SQUARE METERS OF LETTABLE AREA AND A MARKET VALUE OF EUR 29.8 MILLION​

* ‍FINANCING VIA COMBINATION OF A NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND EUR 4.5 MILLION AND OWN FUNDS​

* ‍COMPANY‘S CAPITAL INCREASES FROM EUR 9,529,378.00 TO EUR 10,583,827.00​

* ‍A TOTAL OF 1,054,449 NEW SHARES WITH EXCLUSION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT ARE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF EUR 4.30 PER SHARE​