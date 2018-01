Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gym Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL YEAR END MEMBERSHIP NUMBERS AHEAD BY 35.5% TO 607,000 (DEC 2016: 448,000) AS NEW OPENINGS AND EXISTING ESTATE TRADED STRONGLY​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 24.3% FOR YEAR VERSUS 2016.​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS RESULTS WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS IN 2017​