BRIEF-H2O innovation Q4 ‍loss per share $0.045​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - H2o Innovation Inc

* Q4 revenue C$24 million versus I/B/E/S view C$21.9 million

* H2O Innovation Inc - FY ‍net loss of $5.13 million compared to net earnings of $158,969 in fiscal year 2016​

* H2O Innovation Inc - ‍solid consolidated backlog of $109 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to $99.7 million in previous fiscal year​

* H2O Innovation Inc - qtrly ‍loss per share $0.045​

* H2O Innovation Inc - qtrly ‍rev $24 million versus $11 million​