BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

June 14 (Reuters) - H2O Midstream:

* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

* Co will assume ownership and operation of Encana's existing produced water gathering system

* Under agreement, Co will gather, dispose, deliver for re-use produced water for substantial portion of Encana's acreage position in Howard County, Texas

* Says plans to expand existing system through addition of new produced water pipelines, additional disposal wells

* By 2018, H2O Midstream expects to have more than 200 miles of pipeline for gathering and 140,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity

* Says plans to expand existing system through construction of a water storage and re-use hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: