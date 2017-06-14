FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
June 14, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - H2O Midstream:

* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

* Co will assume ownership and operation of Encana's existing produced water gathering system

* Under agreement, Co will gather, dispose, deliver for re-use produced water for substantial portion of Encana's acreage position in Howard County, Texas

* Says plans to expand existing system through addition of new produced water pipelines, additional disposal wells

* By 2018, H2O Midstream expects to have more than 200 miles of pipeline for gathering and 140,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity

* Says plans to expand existing system through construction of a water storage and re-use hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

