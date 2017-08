June 8 (Reuters) - HADLEY INVESTMENTS SOCIMI SAU:

* SAYS BUYS PORTFOLIO OF NINE RESIDENTIAL PROMOTIONS OWNED BY CAIXA CATALUNYA PROPIETAT FII FOR 37 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS ACQUISITION FINANCED IN FULL WITH FUNDS CONTRIBUTED BY SOLE SHAREHOLDER, STIRLING ADJACENT INVESTMENTS

* TO CARRY OUT SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR 29.6 MILLION EURO CREDIT COMPENSATION

