July 11 (Reuters) - HAFSLUND ASA:

* HAFSLUND - Q2 2017: INVESTMENT FORECAST FOR AMS PROJECT REDUCED FROM NOK 2.4 BN TO NOK 2.1 BN

* Q2 EBITDA NOK 654 MILLION VERSUS NOK 695 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 PROFIT AFTER TAX OF NOK 244 MILLION (NOK 273 MILLION)‍​

* Q2 SALES REVENUE NOK 3.02 BILLION VERSUS NOK 2.78 BILLION YEAR AGO