Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hai-O Enterprise Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 21.4 MILLION RGT; QTLY REVENUE 123.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 99.8 MILLION RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 15.9 MILLION RGT‍​

* PROPOSED A SINGLE TIER INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2018