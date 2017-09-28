FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc: ​

* ‍hain Celestial announces 2017 annual meeting of stockholders date, reconstitution of board of directors and cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​

* Hain Celestial Group - ‍appointment of Celeste Clark, Dean Hollis, Shervin Korangy, Jack Sinclair, Glenn Welling, Dawn M. Zier to board of directors​

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - ‍company has entered into a mutual cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.