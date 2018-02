BRIEF-Hain Celestial Announces Expanded Unsecured Credit Facility

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* HAIN CELESTIAL ANNOUNCES EXPANDED UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* HAIN CELESTIAL - ANNOUNCING CLOSING OF EXPANDED, UNSECURED $1.3 BILLION SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH AND WELLS FARGO BANK

* HAIN CELESTIAL - AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND RELATED COMMITMENTS INCLUDE A $1.0 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND $300 MILLION TERM LOAN

* HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC - ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY INCREASE BY AN ADDITIONAL $400 MILLION PROVIDED CERTAIN CONDITIONS ARE MET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: