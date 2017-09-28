FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group - Co entered into agreement with individuals affiliated with funds managed by Engaged Capital‍​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group - Co entered into agreement with individuals affiliated with funds managed by Engaged Capital‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain Celestial Group - co entered into an agreement on Sept. 27 with certain individuals affiliated with, investment funds managed by Engaged Capital, LL‍​

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - pursuant to agreement, size of existing Board of Directors of Co has been temporarily increased to 14 directors

* Hain Celestial Group-agreement further provides that, at Co's 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, expected that size of Board will be reduced to 11 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fuxFjo] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.