Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines Co Ltd :

* SAYS TIANJIN FREE TRADE ZONE'S IVNESTMENT ARM SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BOOST CAPITAL AT ITS UNIT TIANJIN AIRLINES BY 400 MILLION YUAN ($63.22 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o1GhCa Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3271 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)