Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre Holdings Co Ltd

* Says biggest shareholder, unit have bought a combined 10.6 million A-shares in the company between Aug 28 and Sept 21 for about 103.9 million yuan ($15.77 million)

($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi)