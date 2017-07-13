FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Hainan HNA Infrastructure in deal to invest in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Hainan HNA Infrastructure in deal to invest in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy 60 percent stake in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos S.A. for 127.0 million yuan ($18.73 million)

* Says it's in deal to sell 9 percent stake in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos S.A. for 19.0 million yuan to Singapore's Excelente B.N.

* Says it, Excelente plan to boost capital at Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos by a combined 4.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ubHnjQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.