Dec 15 (Reuters) - Haitong International Securities Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍ACQUISITION OF HAITONG SECURITIES USA LLC AND HAITONG (UK) LIMITED​

* ‍HAITONG INTERNATIONAL BVI TO BUY AND HAITONG BANK TO SELL HAITONG USA MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR $16.8 MILLION​

* HAITONG INTERNATIONAL BVI TO PURCHASE AND HAITONG BANK TO SELL HAITONG UK FOR $12.5 MILLION