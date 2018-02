BRIEF-Halcón Resources Announces Acquisition Of 22,617 Net Acres In Ward County, Texas

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 22,617 NET ACRES IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $14,674/ACRE AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON RECENT OPERATED WELL RESULTS

* RECENTLY ACQUIRED OR ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE 22,617 NET ACRES IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS FOR ABOUT $381 MILLION

* CURRENTLY HAS 9,510 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY HEDGED IN 2018 AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $52.65/BBL

* HAS 8,247 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY HEDGED IN 2019 AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $54.41/BBL

* HALCÓN ESTIMATES Q4 2017 PRODUCTION WAS APPROXIMATELY 6,300 BOE/D

* Q4 PRODUCTION BELOW GUIDANCE DUE TO FEWER WELLS PUT ONLINE IN NOV. AND EARLY DEC. THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 15,000 AND 19,000 BOE/D