BRIEF-Halcón Resources to sell its non-operated Williston basin assets
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Halcón Resources to sell its non-operated Williston basin assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources announces the sale of its non-operated Williston basin assets for ~$110 million

* Halcon Resources Corp - deal for ‍approximately $104 million in cash​

* Halcon - ‍properties involved in deal currently produce approximately 1,891 bbl/d of oil, 1,931 mcf/d of gas and 65 bbl/d of natural gas liquids​

* Halcon Resources-borrowing base on Halcón’s senior secured revolving credit facility will be reduced to $100 million on closing of non-operated asset sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

