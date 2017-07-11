BRIEF-Halcon Resources says to sell its operated Williston Basin Assets for $1.4 Billion

July 11 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:
* Press release - Halcón Resources announces the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion
* Plans to continue to run 2 rigs in Delaware basin for remainder of 2017
* Will retain its non-operated Williston Basin assets; though it may monetize those assets in future
* Currently expects to exit 2017 with production in excess of 13,000 boe/d, net
* Current production associated with assets being sold is approximately 29,000 boe/d, net
* Will use a portion of asset sale proceeds to make an offer to purchase up to 50.0 pct of its 6.75% notes at 103% of par upon closing
* To sell operated assets in Williston Basin to an affiliate of Bruin E&P Partners, a portfolio co of Arclight Capital Partners
* Will also use a portion of asset sale proceeds to redeem all outstanding 12.0% second lien notes due 2022