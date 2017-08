Aug 2 (Reuters) - Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd

* Group expects continued volatility of price of natural rubber over remainder of 2017 ​

* H1 profit US$12.8 million versus loss of US$14.6 million

* ‍Revenue grew by 171.5pct to US$1.04 billion in H1 2017​

* Group remains cautiously optimistic that natural rubber price fluctuations will not be of a similar magnitude faced in 2016