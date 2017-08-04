FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
August 4, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Haldex says Swedish Securities Council to rule on bid extension matter ahead of EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* The Swedish Securities Council intends to rule on Haldex' submission before the extraordinary general meeting

* Says Swedish Securities Council has informed Haldex that it intends to rule on application that Haldex submitted earlier this week at a meeting on August 16

* Haldex has requested that the acceptance periods should not be extended after September 26

* An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Haldex will take place on August 17 at the request of Knorr-Bremse

* Knorr-Bremse has proposed that the EGM resolve to instruct the board to change its decision and to recommend the Swedish Securities Counsel to approve an extension of the acceptance period until February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

